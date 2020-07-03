4353 Peregrine Way

Amenities
Incredible 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Quail Creek. This home offers a large, open family room with vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, large wall of windows, 2 inch faux blinds, recessed lighting, and wired for surround sound. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances with refrigerator, gas range, granite counter tops, decorative lighting, and large breakfast bar. Separate dining area with hardwood flooring. Master suite has an abundance of natural light. Master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower with bench. New carpet in all bedrooms. Covered porch and patio, privacy fence, and outdoor ceiling fan. Active alarm system. Access to community pool and front lawn care provided by HOA.