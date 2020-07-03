All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4353 Peregrine Way

4353 Peregrine Way
Location

4353 Peregrine Way, Carrollton, TX 75010
Castle Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Incredible 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Quail Creek. This home offers a large, open family room with vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, large wall of windows, 2 inch faux blinds, recessed lighting, and wired for surround sound. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances with refrigerator, gas range, granite counter tops, decorative lighting, and large breakfast bar. Separate dining area with hardwood flooring. Master suite has an abundance of natural light. Master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower with bench. New carpet in all bedrooms. Covered porch and patio, privacy fence, and outdoor ceiling fan. Active alarm system. Access to community pool and front lawn care provided by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4353 Peregrine Way have any available units?
4353 Peregrine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4353 Peregrine Way have?
Some of 4353 Peregrine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4353 Peregrine Way currently offering any rent specials?
4353 Peregrine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4353 Peregrine Way pet-friendly?
No, 4353 Peregrine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4353 Peregrine Way offer parking?
Yes, 4353 Peregrine Way offers parking.
Does 4353 Peregrine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4353 Peregrine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4353 Peregrine Way have a pool?
Yes, 4353 Peregrine Way has a pool.
Does 4353 Peregrine Way have accessible units?
No, 4353 Peregrine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4353 Peregrine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4353 Peregrine Way has units with dishwashers.

