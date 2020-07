Amenities

Quaint 3-2-2 one-story home in Carrollton with upgrades. This home features vaulted ceilings in the living areas and granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The floor plan is open between the kitchen and living-dining area, with ceramic tile everywhere but the bedrooms (which have carpet). Split bedrooms, with secondary bedrooms in front and master in back. Bathrooms are upgraded with granite counters as well! Refrigerator included.