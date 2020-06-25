4288 Comanche Drive

Amenities

Executive townhouse, move in ready!

Open Living room with hardwood floor and gas starter fireplace, spacious kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space. Large Master Suite includes separate shower, jetted tub, separate vanities and walk in closet, Study, game room and 2 other bedrooms; plenty of closets and storage space. Big windows that bring outdoor in Hassle free lifestyle - HOA maintained front yard and sprinkler system. Centrally located in Dallas Fort-Worth area, Minutes to 121. I-35 and G-Bush, 15 min. drive to Toyota Headquarter and Shops of Legacy, 15 min. drive to DFW airport.