4288 Comanche Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 2:34 AM

4288 Comanche Drive

4288 Comanche Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4288 Comanche Dr, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Executive townhouse, move in ready!
Open Living room with hardwood floor and gas starter fireplace, spacious kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space. Large Master Suite includes separate shower, jetted tub, separate vanities and walk in closet, Study, game room and 2 other bedrooms; plenty of closets and storage space. Big windows that bring outdoor in Hassle free lifestyle - HOA maintained front yard and sprinkler system. Centrally located in Dallas Fort-Worth area, Minutes to 121. I-35 and G-Bush, 15 min. drive to Toyota Headquarter and Shops of Legacy, 15 min. drive to DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4288 Comanche Drive have any available units?
4288 Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4288 Comanche Drive have?
Some of 4288 Comanche Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4288 Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4288 Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4288 Comanche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4288 Comanche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4288 Comanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4288 Comanche Drive offers parking.
Does 4288 Comanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4288 Comanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4288 Comanche Drive have a pool?
No, 4288 Comanche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4288 Comanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 4288 Comanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4288 Comanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4288 Comanche Drive has units with dishwashers.

