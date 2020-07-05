All apartments in Carrollton
4272 Kiowa Drive

Location

4272 Kiowa Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome with a great floor plan. Lots of upgrades 3 bedrooms and flex space on the 2nd floor. Master Bedroom with sitting area and Balcony. Open Living room with upgraded hardwood floor and gas starter fireplace. Spacious kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. ample cabinet space. large master suite includes separate shower, jetted tub, separate vanities and walk in closet. Brand new roof installed in 2019. Close to 121 and 190 for easy commute access. Close to shopping and great restaurant. HOA fees will be paid by Landlord. HOA dues cover maintenance of the front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

