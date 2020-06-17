All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
4248 Colton Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:09 AM

4248 Colton Drive

4248 Colton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4248 Colton Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
This beautiful three bedroom townhome features a first floor master suite and laundry. The kitchen has Bosh stainless appliances and large upscale cabinets. It has hardwood floors throughout, quartz counter tops, game room, media room, patio, and large balcony. The master suite has a frameless shower and stand alone tub. The community features a large pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Washer and dryer are included. The assigned schools are Indian Creek Elementary, Arbor Creek Middle School, and Hebron High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Colton Drive have any available units?
4248 Colton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4248 Colton Drive have?
Some of 4248 Colton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 Colton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Colton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Colton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4248 Colton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4248 Colton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Colton Drive offers parking.
Does 4248 Colton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4248 Colton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Colton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4248 Colton Drive has a pool.
Does 4248 Colton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4248 Colton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Colton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4248 Colton Drive has units with dishwashers.

