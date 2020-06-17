4248 Colton Drive

Amenities
This beautiful three bedroom townhome features a first floor master suite and laundry. The kitchen has Bosh stainless appliances and large upscale cabinets. It has hardwood floors throughout, quartz counter tops, game room, media room, patio, and large balcony. The master suite has a frameless shower and stand alone tub. The community features a large pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Washer and dryer are included. The assigned schools are Indian Creek Elementary, Arbor Creek Middle School, and Hebron High School.