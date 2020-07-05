4229 Colton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Welcome home to this beautifully appointed 2-story townhome located in a luxury lifestyle community. As you enter your new home & walk down the hallway entry, you will notice the nail down hardwoods,2 story vaulted lvg rm ceiling & Gas burning Fireplace, waiting to welcome you, family & Friends. Also,on the 1st floor is an upgraded chef's kitchen awaiting your finest culinary creations. Master bedroom suite with a serene master bath and oversize walk-in closet. As you make your way up the Iron rail staircase you will be pleasantly surprised with a secondary bonus area, two over-sized bedrooms & baths, 200 sq ft outdoor covered living space & for your health & relaxation you have access to community pool & gym.