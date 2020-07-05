All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4229 Colton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4229 Colton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4229 Colton Drive

4229 Colton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4229 Colton Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Welcome home to this beautifully appointed 2-story townhome located in a luxury lifestyle community. As you enter your new home & walk down the hallway entry, you will notice the nail down hardwoods,2 story vaulted lvg rm ceiling & Gas burning Fireplace, waiting to welcome you, family & Friends. Also,on the 1st floor is an upgraded chef's kitchen awaiting your finest culinary creations. Master bedroom suite with a serene master bath and oversize walk-in closet. As you make your way up the Iron rail staircase you will be pleasantly surprised with a secondary bonus area, two over-sized bedrooms & baths, 200 sq ft outdoor covered living space & for your health & relaxation you have access to community pool & gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 Colton Drive have any available units?
4229 Colton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4229 Colton Drive have?
Some of 4229 Colton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4229 Colton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Colton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Colton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4229 Colton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4229 Colton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4229 Colton Drive offers parking.
Does 4229 Colton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Colton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Colton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4229 Colton Drive has a pool.
Does 4229 Colton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4229 Colton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Colton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4229 Colton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District