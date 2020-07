Amenities

Beautiful custom home for rent. Wonderful floor plan, home has wood floors in both living areas, entry and dining room, tall ceilings, 2 inch blinds, nice kitchen with granite counters, breakfast area is open to the 2nd living area. Separate shower and tub in both the master and hall bath.Gas cooktop,double oven,view of covered patio. Fenced Back yard. Everything has been updated. Great location...easy access to parks,schools, shopping,121, DN Tollway and GHB tollway.