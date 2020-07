Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

Located at the heart of all major major highways, 121, I35, PGB-Turnpike, and Dallas Tollway. Minutes away from DFW Airport and some of the best shopping and dining in all of DFW. Water fountain, pond green belt and an oversized outdoor covered porch. A perfect place to enjoy this coming summer. Two story home with office, game room and media room. Master bedroom, Office are located downstairs with Kitchen that features granite and stainless steel appliances.