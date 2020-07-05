4109 Comanche Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 baths townhouse in desired northwest Carrollton neighborhood. It has lots of extras: Gas connection in the patio, utility sink in the garage, and custom cabinets in the kitchen. Located off of Hwy 121, one mile from 35 E, 12 minutes from DFW Airport and shopping malls and restaurants. Hardwood floor and ceramic on first story. Kitchen has granite counter-tops with SS appliances, gas cook-top, and custom cabinets. A LARGE GUEST SUITE ON 1 ST FLOOR WITH FULL BATH and walking closet. Large master with cathedral ceiling and huge walk-in closet! Master bath suite has separate shower, jetted tub and custom mirrors. The upstairs game room is large. Beautiful wrought iron staircase.