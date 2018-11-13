All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4101 Indian Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4101 Indian Run Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:43 AM

4101 Indian Run Drive

4101 Indian Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4101 Indian Run Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** VACANT & AVAILABLE FOR QUICK MOVE IN *** Bright and Open! Town Home with 3 LARGE bedrooms and 2.5 bath. It is situated on a corner lot. It is the biggest lot in the neighborhood with lots of natural light and privacy. Town home is full of upgrades that includes hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features luxurious bath with soaking tub, glass enclosure shower, dual vanities and enormous walk-in closet. Large Bedrooms with a full size bathroom and ample windows for natural light throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Indian Run Drive have any available units?
4101 Indian Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 Indian Run Drive have?
Some of 4101 Indian Run Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Indian Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Indian Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Indian Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Indian Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4101 Indian Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4101 Indian Run Drive offers parking.
Does 4101 Indian Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Indian Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Indian Run Drive have a pool?
No, 4101 Indian Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Indian Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 4101 Indian Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Indian Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 Indian Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District