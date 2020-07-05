All apartments in Carrollton
3829 Westminster Drive

Location

3829 Westminster Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this charming 4 bed, 2 bath house with 2 living areas, covered patio, and a deck. Updated kitchen boasts of granite counters, custom cabinetry, built-in wine rack, expanded pantry, and SS appl all overlooking the large backyard. Both bathrooms gutted and remodeled with granite & slate! Hardwood floors throughout the living areas and secondary bedrooms. Tons of storage with a large shed and a large two car garage. Other updates include freshly painted interior, new carpet, updated deck, and a drip system! Great outdoor space for entertaining under the canopy of mature oak trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Westminster Drive have any available units?
3829 Westminster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 Westminster Drive have?
Some of 3829 Westminster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Westminster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Westminster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3829 Westminster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3829 Westminster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3829 Westminster Drive offers parking.
Does 3829 Westminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 Westminster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Westminster Drive have a pool?
No, 3829 Westminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3829 Westminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 3829 Westminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Westminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3829 Westminster Drive has units with dishwashers.

