3829 Westminster Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this charming 4 bed, 2 bath house with 2 living areas, covered patio, and a deck. Updated kitchen boasts of granite counters, custom cabinetry, built-in wine rack, expanded pantry, and SS appl all overlooking the large backyard. Both bathrooms gutted and remodeled with granite & slate! Hardwood floors throughout the living areas and secondary bedrooms. Tons of storage with a large shed and a large two car garage. Other updates include freshly painted interior, new carpet, updated deck, and a drip system! Great outdoor space for entertaining under the canopy of mature oak trees.