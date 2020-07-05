3807 Spring Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome home in popular High Country Carrollton Neighborhood! 3 bedroom home PLUS 2 dining and large living area. Granite kitchen has stainless appliances, white cabinets, designer tile backsplash and breakfast area. Spacious Master bedroom with new master shower! New Carpet! Fresh Paint! Nest Thermostat. Oversized backyard! Located near walking and bike trails. Restaurant and Retail close by. Easy access to major highways for quick commute. App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare lease. Pets are case by case.