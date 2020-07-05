All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3807 Spring Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3807 Spring Hollow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3807 Spring Hollow Drive

3807 Spring Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3807 Spring Hollow Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome home in popular High Country Carrollton Neighborhood! 3 bedroom home PLUS 2 dining and large living area. Granite kitchen has stainless appliances, white cabinets, designer tile backsplash and breakfast area. Spacious Master bedroom with new master shower! New Carpet! Fresh Paint! Nest Thermostat. Oversized backyard! Located near walking and bike trails. Restaurant and Retail close by. Easy access to major highways for quick commute. App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Spring Hollow Drive have any available units?
3807 Spring Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 Spring Hollow Drive have?
Some of 3807 Spring Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Spring Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Spring Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Spring Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 Spring Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3807 Spring Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3807 Spring Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 3807 Spring Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Spring Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Spring Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 3807 Spring Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Spring Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3807 Spring Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Spring Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 Spring Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District