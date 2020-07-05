All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:29 AM

3804 Furneaux Ln

3804 Furneaux Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Furneaux Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3804 Furneaux Ln Available 11/01/19 House For Lease in Carrollton! - Beautiful 1-story house with great open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in the living room. Hand scraped hard wood floors in all bedrooms and living area! Spacious kitchen has granite counter-tops. Master bathroom has stand-up shower, bathtub and double vanity sinks. Nice Landscaping, private wood fence and nice covered outdoor patio. Convenient location!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4345495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Furneaux Ln have any available units?
3804 Furneaux Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 Furneaux Ln have?
Some of 3804 Furneaux Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Furneaux Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Furneaux Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Furneaux Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 Furneaux Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3804 Furneaux Ln offer parking?
No, 3804 Furneaux Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3804 Furneaux Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Furneaux Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Furneaux Ln have a pool?
No, 3804 Furneaux Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Furneaux Ln have accessible units?
No, 3804 Furneaux Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Furneaux Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 Furneaux Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

