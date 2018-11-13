3723 Clover Hill Lane

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location is amazing on this one! Great Lease property in quiet Carrollton neighborhood just minutes from the Bush, and DNT close to The Shops at Willow Bend! Bright and airy home, lots of natural light and open floorplan. Kitchen has been recently redone and is gorgeous! Lots of Granite counter space, newer cabinetry, Pantry with pull out shelves, and Stainless Side by Side included in the lease. Kitchen and guest bath has new tile and there is new carpet and fresh paint throughout! Powder room downstairs so your guests are easily accommodated! Upstairs you have the master suite, large closets, and 2 additional bedrooms with a bath to share. This is the perfect lease home to entertain, or raise a family!