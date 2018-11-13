All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3723 Clover Hill Lane

3723 Clover Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Clover Hill Ln, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location is amazing on this one! Great Lease property in quiet Carrollton neighborhood just minutes from the Bush, and DNT close to The Shops at Willow Bend! Bright and airy home, lots of natural light and open floorplan. Kitchen has been recently redone and is gorgeous! Lots of Granite counter space, newer cabinetry, Pantry with pull out shelves, and Stainless Side by Side included in the lease. Kitchen and guest bath has new tile and there is new carpet and fresh paint throughout! Powder room downstairs so your guests are easily accommodated! Upstairs you have the master suite, large closets, and 2 additional bedrooms with a bath to share. This is the perfect lease home to entertain, or raise a family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Clover Hill Lane have any available units?
3723 Clover Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Clover Hill Lane have?
Some of 3723 Clover Hill Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Clover Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Clover Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Clover Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3723 Clover Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3723 Clover Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3723 Clover Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 3723 Clover Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Clover Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Clover Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 3723 Clover Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Clover Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3723 Clover Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Clover Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Clover Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

