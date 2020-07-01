3528 Sweetspring Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Community pool and tennis courts.



Two story 3330 sq ft house sitting on approx. 10500 sq. ft lot with extended garage.

Kitchen was recently renovated with new Kitchen Aid appliances (Oven, Microwave-convection oven, cook top and vent hood), granite counter tops, back splash with plenty of dimmable LED recessed light in both the kitchen and family room. Upgraded Sprinkler system with new controller and new sprinkler heads. Brand new AC and water heaters as well as new energy efficient windows in the front facing east side. With all new appliances and air condition units this home is highly energy efficient.