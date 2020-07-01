All apartments in Carrollton
3528 Sweetspring Drive

3528 Sweetspring Dr · No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location

3528 Sweetspring Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Community pool and tennis courts.

Two story 3330 sq ft house sitting on approx. 10500 sq. ft lot with extended garage.
Kitchen was recently renovated with new Kitchen Aid appliances (Oven, Microwave-convection oven, cook top and vent hood), granite counter tops, back splash with plenty of dimmable LED recessed light in both the kitchen and family room. Upgraded Sprinkler system with new controller and new sprinkler heads. Brand new AC and water heaters as well as new energy efficient windows in the front facing east side. With all new appliances and air condition units this home is highly energy efficient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 Sweetspring Drive have any available units?
3528 Sweetspring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 Sweetspring Drive have?
Some of 3528 Sweetspring Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 Sweetspring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3528 Sweetspring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 Sweetspring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3528 Sweetspring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3528 Sweetspring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3528 Sweetspring Drive offers parking.
Does 3528 Sweetspring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 Sweetspring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 Sweetspring Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3528 Sweetspring Drive has a pool.
Does 3528 Sweetspring Drive have accessible units?
No, 3528 Sweetspring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 Sweetspring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 Sweetspring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

