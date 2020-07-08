3404 Meadow Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Low maintenance home in Carrollton prime location! Easy access to Highways and shopping! You'll enjoy high vaulted ceiling with lots of natural light, large living area with fire place, formal dining and office area. Kitchen features island, breakfast area, gas cooktop, ample cabinet storage. Private master suite with separate tub and new shower, dual sink and large closet. 2nd floor features 3bedrooms with separate living space, double vanity full bathroom. All new carpet in 2nd floor and all carpet in 1st floor has replaced to the modern laminate. Great backyard and patio perfect for entertaining!