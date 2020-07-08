All apartments in Carrollton
3404 Meadow Cove Drive

3404 Meadow Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Meadow Cove Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Low maintenance home in Carrollton prime location! Easy access to Highways and shopping! You'll enjoy high vaulted ceiling with lots of natural light, large living area with fire place, formal dining and office area. Kitchen features island, breakfast area, gas cooktop, ample cabinet storage. Private master suite with separate tub and new shower, dual sink and large closet. 2nd floor features 3bedrooms with separate living space, double vanity full bathroom. All new carpet in 2nd floor and all carpet in 1st floor has replaced to the modern laminate. Great backyard and patio perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Meadow Cove Drive have any available units?
3404 Meadow Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Meadow Cove Drive have?
Some of 3404 Meadow Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Meadow Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Meadow Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Meadow Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Meadow Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3404 Meadow Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Meadow Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 3404 Meadow Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Meadow Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Meadow Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 3404 Meadow Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Meadow Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3404 Meadow Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Meadow Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Meadow Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

