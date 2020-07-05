3301 Hillpark Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Spacious 5 bed 4 full bath house with two master suites in a great neighborhood with blue ribbon elementary. Great location with easy access to Gorge Bush, I-35, TX-121 and the train. Two living areas down stairs with nice hardwood floor, kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and back splash. Four bed rooms up stairs with three full baths, the main master is hug, second master is very big also and with it's private bath. Bedroom down stairs is perfect for an office or use it as the fifth bed room.