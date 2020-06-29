3203 Willow Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Well-lit East facing home, spacious floor plan w split Formals,5 bdrms, 4 bath, 2 lvg areas, dining room, 2 car garage & Pool. New hvac(2018), tankless water heater(2017), ROOF(2018), large driveway to store boat or RV. One bdrm with full bath down, master & 3 bedrooms w 3 full baths upstairs. Huge Kitchen w Granite countertop, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, tons of counter space, cabinets & windows. LG Family room is perfect for entertaining guests. Updated Master bath w frameless shower, his-her closets. Large Game room can be media room. Walk to exemplary blue ribbon elementary & high schools. Few minutes to 35E, SH121 & GB190 Easy access to DART & Golf. Step outside to beautiful park & walking trail.