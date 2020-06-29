All apartments in Carrollton
3203 Willow Ridge Trail
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:42 PM

3203 Willow Ridge Trail

3203 Willow Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Willow Ridge Cir, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Well-lit East facing home, spacious floor plan w split Formals,5 bdrms, 4 bath, 2 lvg areas, dining room, 2 car garage & Pool. New hvac(2018), tankless water heater(2017), ROOF(2018), large driveway to store boat or RV. One bdrm with full bath down, master & 3 bedrooms w 3 full baths upstairs. Huge Kitchen w Granite countertop, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, tons of counter space, cabinets & windows. LG Family room is perfect for entertaining guests. Updated Master bath w frameless shower, his-her closets. Large Game room can be media room. Walk to exemplary blue ribbon elementary & high schools. Few minutes to 35E, SH121 & GB190 Easy access to DART & Golf. Step outside to beautiful park & walking trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Willow Ridge Trail have any available units?
3203 Willow Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 Willow Ridge Trail have?
Some of 3203 Willow Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Willow Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Willow Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Willow Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3203 Willow Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3203 Willow Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3203 Willow Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 3203 Willow Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Willow Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Willow Ridge Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3203 Willow Ridge Trail has a pool.
Does 3203 Willow Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 3203 Willow Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Willow Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 Willow Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

