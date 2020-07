Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Single-Family Home located at 3120 Mayfair Drive, Carrollton, TX. 3120 Mayfair Dr has 3 beds, 2 bath with 1,645 square feet. The property has a lot size of 7,797 sqft. Minutes from shopping and Restaurants! Easy access to 35E and PGBT very near to Frankford and North Carrollton train station. Large backyard with shade from trees. Move in Ready with New Carpets. Pictures coming soon