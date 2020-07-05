All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3116 Mayfair Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3116 Mayfair Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:27 AM

3116 Mayfair Drive

3116 Mayfair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3116 Mayfair Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,534 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Mayfair Drive have any available units?
3116 Mayfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 3116 Mayfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Mayfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Mayfair Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Mayfair Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Mayfair Drive offer parking?
No, 3116 Mayfair Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3116 Mayfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Mayfair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Mayfair Drive have a pool?
No, 3116 Mayfair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Mayfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 3116 Mayfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Mayfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Mayfair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 Mayfair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 Mayfair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District