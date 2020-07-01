Amenities

3032 East Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, TX 75010 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (469) 300-5533. Available from: 01/11/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Hardwood-Style Flooring Crown Molding Kitchen Islands* Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Smooth-Top Stove Range Ceramic-Tile Backsplash Chrome Gooseneck Faucet Washer/dryer Included Usb Ports Pendant/ Recessed Light Fixtures French Style Patio Doors Venetian Blinds Ceiling Fans Garden Tubs Walk-in Shower With Glass Enclosure Doors Reserved Interior Storage Space Built-in Closet Storage Space Patio Storage on Balconies Patio/balcony ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Salon & Spa Movie Theatre Room Community Library Resident Clubhouse Free Breakfast (5) Days a Week Formal Dining Room Coffee Bistro Bar Complimentary Guest Room Concierge Services Package Delivery Transportation Services Gourmet Coffee Bar Entertainment Lounge Weekly Resident Events Restaurant Delivery to Door Dry Cleaning, Drop-Off & Pick-Up Restaurant Reservations Event Bookings Vacation Planning Carport Garage Gated Access Community ============================== About me! Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have. [ Published 12-Jan-20 / ID 3366240 ]