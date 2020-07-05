2970 Country Place Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous fully updated Split level town-home. One of a kind show stopper. Everything has been totally updated and transformed. This is a one of a kind home that will leave you breathless. Vaulted living room with fully updated custom kitchen. All brand new cabinets, windows, flooring, and more!!! Don't miss out on this Gem!! Don't forget the amenities! Country Place offers a clubhouse, two pools, an exercise room, stocked lakes, park, playground, tennis courts, and a 9-hole golf course!