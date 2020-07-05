All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2970 Country Place Circle

Location

2970 Country Place Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous fully updated Split level town-home. One of a kind show stopper. Everything has been totally updated and transformed. This is a one of a kind home that will leave you breathless. Vaulted living room with fully updated custom kitchen. All brand new cabinets, windows, flooring, and more!!! Don't miss out on this Gem!! Don't forget the amenities! Country Place offers a clubhouse, two pools, an exercise room, stocked lakes, park, playground, tennis courts, and a 9-hole golf course!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2970 Country Place Circle have any available units?
2970 Country Place Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2970 Country Place Circle have?
Some of 2970 Country Place Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2970 Country Place Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2970 Country Place Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2970 Country Place Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2970 Country Place Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2970 Country Place Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2970 Country Place Circle offers parking.
Does 2970 Country Place Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2970 Country Place Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2970 Country Place Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2970 Country Place Circle has a pool.
Does 2970 Country Place Circle have accessible units?
No, 2970 Country Place Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2970 Country Place Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2970 Country Place Circle has units with dishwashers.

