2940 Sheridan Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2940 Sheridan Drive

2940 Sheridan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Sheridan Dr, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

new construction
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
new construction
Luxury Lifestyle Community offering upscale amenities! this new constructed townhouse is ready for you to be called home! Corner house with abundance of natural light! community is offering community pool, fitness center, and clubhouse! no carpet in the house! kitchen features quartz countertops. master bathroom features contemporary freestanding tub! very close to retail, entertainment, restaurants, and schools. 5 mins to DNT, Bush, and 121! come to see it and move in before Christmas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Sheridan Drive have any available units?
2940 Sheridan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Sheridan Drive have?
Some of 2940 Sheridan Drive's amenities include new construction, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Sheridan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Sheridan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Sheridan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Sheridan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2940 Sheridan Drive offer parking?
No, 2940 Sheridan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Sheridan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Sheridan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Sheridan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2940 Sheridan Drive has a pool.
Does 2940 Sheridan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2940 Sheridan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Sheridan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Sheridan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

