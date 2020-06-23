All apartments in Carrollton
Location

2933 Sheridan Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Move-In Ready! Brand New townhome w modern design in Luxury Lifestyle Community. Open Floor Plan, NO CARPET AT ALL with handscraped Hardwood floor throughout, Kitchen w Gas cook top stove, Quartz Counters, Large Island, Stainless Whirlpool Appliances, Soft close drawer, Chrome Fixtures. Modern Fireplace in Living room. Wood Staircase, Master Bathroom with Frameless Shower, Stand Alone Tubs w huge walkin closet. Dual sinks 2nd bath, Utility room with Sink, cabitnet and Quartz counter. Enjoy the upscale community amenities with pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Convenient location near retail, entertainment, restaurants, and schools. Easy access to DNT, Bush, &121, Ideal commuter location!Don't Miss it !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Sheridan Drive have any available units?
2933 Sheridan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Sheridan Drive have?
Some of 2933 Sheridan Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Sheridan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Sheridan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Sheridan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2933 Sheridan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2933 Sheridan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2933 Sheridan Drive offers parking.
Does 2933 Sheridan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Sheridan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Sheridan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2933 Sheridan Drive has a pool.
Does 2933 Sheridan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2933 Sheridan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Sheridan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 Sheridan Drive has units with dishwashers.

