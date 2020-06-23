2933 Sheridan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage new construction

Move-In Ready! Brand New townhome w modern design in Luxury Lifestyle Community. Open Floor Plan, NO CARPET AT ALL with handscraped Hardwood floor throughout, Kitchen w Gas cook top stove, Quartz Counters, Large Island, Stainless Whirlpool Appliances, Soft close drawer, Chrome Fixtures. Modern Fireplace in Living room. Wood Staircase, Master Bathroom with Frameless Shower, Stand Alone Tubs w huge walkin closet. Dual sinks 2nd bath, Utility room with Sink, cabitnet and Quartz counter. Enjoy the upscale community amenities with pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Convenient location near retail, entertainment, restaurants, and schools. Easy access to DNT, Bush, &121, Ideal commuter location!Don't Miss it !!