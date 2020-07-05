2924 Woodcroft Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

For sale or lease. AMAZING remodel boasts a beautiful brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops, a gorgeous fireplace and open floor plan with a beautiful patio and a golf course view. Tree shaded patio and walk off the patio to the tee box, it’s perfect for entertaining! There is even a loft that offers additional space that can be used as an office, guest or TV room. The master has a view and a shaded balcony for that morning coffee or evening cocktail. Free use of golf course is a great perk, plus pools, clubhouse and activities. Ideal location at the end of a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac,quick and easy access in and out of the neighborhood. Ready for the pickiest buyers to make it their home today.