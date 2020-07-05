All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated September 28 2019 at 2:55 AM

2924 Woodcroft Circle

2924 Woodcroft Circle · No Longer Available
Carrollton
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2924 Woodcroft Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
For sale or lease. AMAZING remodel boasts a beautiful brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops, a gorgeous fireplace and open floor plan with a beautiful patio and a golf course view. Tree shaded patio and walk off the patio to the tee box, it’s perfect for entertaining! There is even a loft that offers additional space that can be used as an office, guest or TV room. The master has a view and a shaded balcony for that morning coffee or evening cocktail. Free use of golf course is a great perk, plus pools, clubhouse and activities. Ideal location at the end of a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac,quick and easy access in and out of the neighborhood. Ready for the pickiest buyers to make it their home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 Woodcroft Circle have any available units?
2924 Woodcroft Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 Woodcroft Circle have?
Some of 2924 Woodcroft Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 Woodcroft Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Woodcroft Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Woodcroft Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2924 Woodcroft Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2924 Woodcroft Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2924 Woodcroft Circle offers parking.
Does 2924 Woodcroft Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 Woodcroft Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Woodcroft Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2924 Woodcroft Circle has a pool.
Does 2924 Woodcroft Circle have accessible units?
No, 2924 Woodcroft Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Woodcroft Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 Woodcroft Circle has units with dishwashers.

