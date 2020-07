Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator

Charming home in highly desired neighborhood. 3 bedroom home, the master suite is on the first floor. The master bedroom features double sinks, custom closet and storage, separate shower with surround tile and flooring. Other features include hardwood floors, open living-dining room with skylight and niches, SS appliances and more! This won't last long! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.