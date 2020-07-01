All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2918 Mill Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2918 Mill Trl
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

2918 Mill Trl

2918 Mill Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2918 Mill Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Carrollton. Open living area with a huge yard! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.SpecializedDallas.com. Pets under 25 lbs welcome with refundable pet deposit. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Mill Trl have any available units?
2918 Mill Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2918 Mill Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Mill Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Mill Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 Mill Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2918 Mill Trl offer parking?
No, 2918 Mill Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Mill Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Mill Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Mill Trl have a pool?
No, 2918 Mill Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Mill Trl have accessible units?
No, 2918 Mill Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Mill Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 Mill Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Mill Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 Mill Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District