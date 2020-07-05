All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2912 Country Place Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2912 Country Place Circle
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:07 AM

2912 Country Place Circle

2912 Country Place Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2912 Country Place Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Just Remodeled. New Granite Counters in Kitchen, Backsplash, Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, Toilets. FREE GOLF, TENNIS, SWIMMING, GYM, FISHING. Basketball. Enjoy all of the amenities of Country Places exclusive community. Exterior patio, fenced in grass yard. Scrapped wood floors with open living room concept almost 30 feet. Private balcony from Master bedroom, Pool outside the back gate and tennis courts across from the house along with club house, Fitness Center, Lakes to fish, playground and Golf Course. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Close to Addison Restaurants & Retail. Convenient access to George Bush, LBJ Freeway, I-35E, Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Country Place Circle have any available units?
2912 Country Place Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Country Place Circle have?
Some of 2912 Country Place Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Country Place Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Country Place Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Country Place Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Country Place Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2912 Country Place Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Country Place Circle offers parking.
Does 2912 Country Place Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Country Place Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Country Place Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2912 Country Place Circle has a pool.
Does 2912 Country Place Circle have accessible units?
No, 2912 Country Place Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Country Place Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Country Place Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District