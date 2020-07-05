2912 Country Place Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Just Remodeled. New Granite Counters in Kitchen, Backsplash, Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, Toilets. FREE GOLF, TENNIS, SWIMMING, GYM, FISHING. Basketball. Enjoy all of the amenities of Country Places exclusive community. Exterior patio, fenced in grass yard. Scrapped wood floors with open living room concept almost 30 feet. Private balcony from Master bedroom, Pool outside the back gate and tennis courts across from the house along with club house, Fitness Center, Lakes to fish, playground and Golf Course. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Close to Addison Restaurants & Retail. Convenient access to George Bush, LBJ Freeway, I-35E, Tollway.