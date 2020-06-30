All apartments in Carrollton
Location

2902 Peninsula Way, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This charming home with lovely curb appeal, is located in Kingspoint Subdivision. Upon entry of this great home, find vaulted ceilings and an open concept that will "wow" you! The galley kitchen has an abundance of built in cabinets and double doors to the backyard. The kitchen slightly opens to the large formal dining room and a family room with a cozy fireplace. Upstairs, enjoy the master suite with a fireplace and sitting area. Enjoy the backyard shade, while entertaining. Texas style! Make this house your home today!Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Peninsula Way have any available units?
2902 Peninsula Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2902 Peninsula Way currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Peninsula Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Peninsula Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 Peninsula Way is pet friendly.
Does 2902 Peninsula Way offer parking?
No, 2902 Peninsula Way does not offer parking.
Does 2902 Peninsula Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Peninsula Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Peninsula Way have a pool?
No, 2902 Peninsula Way does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Peninsula Way have accessible units?
No, 2902 Peninsula Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Peninsula Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 Peninsula Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2902 Peninsula Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2902 Peninsula Way does not have units with air conditioning.

