2902 Peninsula Way

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This charming home with lovely curb appeal, is located in Kingspoint Subdivision. Upon entry of this great home, find vaulted ceilings and an open concept that will "wow" you! The galley kitchen has an abundance of built in cabinets and double doors to the backyard. The kitchen slightly opens to the large formal dining room and a family room with a cozy fireplace. Upstairs, enjoy the master suite with a fireplace and sitting area. Enjoy the backyard shade, while entertaining. Texas style! Make this house your home today!Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.