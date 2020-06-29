2828 Kings Gate Drive

Amenities
Charming Single Story Home Located in Carrollton, Wellington Run. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Corner Lot, Open Kitchen with Island, Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Double Oven with Convection Cooking, Gas Cooktop. Spacious Master Retreat with Master Bath Which Features Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Sinks and a Walk-in Closet. Split Bedrooms. Spacious Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Open Dining Room. Landscaped Yards with Mature Trees. Excellent Carrollton Location.