Carrollton, TX
2828 Kings Gate Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:20 AM

2828 Kings Gate Drive

2828 Kings Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Kings Gate Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Charming Single Story Home Located in Carrollton, Wellington Run. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Corner Lot, Open Kitchen with Island, Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Double Oven with Convection Cooking, Gas Cooktop. Spacious Master Retreat with Master Bath Which Features Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Sinks and a Walk-in Closet. Split Bedrooms. Spacious Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Open Dining Room. Landscaped Yards with Mature Trees. Excellent Carrollton Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Kings Gate Drive have any available units?
2828 Kings Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Kings Gate Drive have?
Some of 2828 Kings Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Kings Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Kings Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Kings Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Kings Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2828 Kings Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Kings Gate Drive offers parking.
Does 2828 Kings Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Kings Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Kings Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 2828 Kings Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Kings Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2828 Kings Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Kings Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Kings Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.

