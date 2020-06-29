All apartments in Carrollton
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2821 Prescott Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 6:43 AM

2821 Prescott Drive

2821 Prescott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Prescott Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Location! Location! come and Enjoy free Golf, Tennis, Pools and lake that come with this beautifully updated half duplex. This 3 bedroom 2 bath property is located 3 minutes away from all the restaurants, shopping and night life that the City of Addison has to offer. Come and enjoy the open Living Room-Dinning room that has plenty of windows for natural light. Master is split from other 2 bedrooms, master bath has designer dual sinks, large closet, garden tub and separate shower. New board on board fence for privacy while entertaining in the well landscaped yard with a front and back decks. Location, style, updated, awesome amenities in the neighborhood. Come take a look today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Prescott Drive have any available units?
2821 Prescott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Prescott Drive have?
Some of 2821 Prescott Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Prescott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Prescott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Prescott Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2821 Prescott Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2821 Prescott Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Prescott Drive offers parking.
Does 2821 Prescott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Prescott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Prescott Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2821 Prescott Drive has a pool.
Does 2821 Prescott Drive have accessible units?
No, 2821 Prescott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Prescott Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 Prescott Drive has units with dishwashers.

