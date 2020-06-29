2821 Prescott Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Location! Location! come and Enjoy free Golf, Tennis, Pools and lake that come with this beautifully updated half duplex. This 3 bedroom 2 bath property is located 3 minutes away from all the restaurants, shopping and night life that the City of Addison has to offer. Come and enjoy the open Living Room-Dinning room that has plenty of windows for natural light. Master is split from other 2 bedrooms, master bath has designer dual sinks, large closet, garden tub and separate shower. New board on board fence for privacy while entertaining in the well landscaped yard with a front and back decks. Location, style, updated, awesome amenities in the neighborhood. Come take a look today.