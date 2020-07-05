All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2717 Fallcreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2717 Fallcreek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2717 Fallcreek Drive

2717 Fallcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2717 Fallcreek Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 2900 SF+ 4BR, 2.1BA, 3 LR. 2DR 2 Story house with MBR down. Plenty of room to spare in this desirable Wellington Run Neighborhood in Carrollton, Dallas ISD schools. MBA is light and bright w dbl sinks, sep tub and shower. House is bright and clean. You show and we write lease. $50 credit AP fee, w TAR AP per adult, cert funds pay to Castle Keepers for each Adult. This house should lease quickly. Schedule showings thru CSS. Must verify all schools, measurements and other info. Accuracy not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Fallcreek Drive have any available units?
2717 Fallcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Fallcreek Drive have?
Some of 2717 Fallcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Fallcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Fallcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Fallcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Fallcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2717 Fallcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Fallcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 2717 Fallcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Fallcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Fallcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 2717 Fallcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Fallcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Fallcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Fallcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Fallcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District