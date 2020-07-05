2717 Fallcreek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Large 2900 SF+ 4BR, 2.1BA, 3 LR. 2DR 2 Story house with MBR down. Plenty of room to spare in this desirable Wellington Run Neighborhood in Carrollton, Dallas ISD schools. MBA is light and bright w dbl sinks, sep tub and shower. House is bright and clean. You show and we write lease. $50 credit AP fee, w TAR AP per adult, cert funds pay to Castle Keepers for each Adult. This house should lease quickly. Schedule showings thru CSS. Must verify all schools, measurements and other info. Accuracy not guaranteed.