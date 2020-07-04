All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:48 PM

2709 Troutt Drive

2709 Troutt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Troutt Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location. Desirable location in Carrollton with Lewisville ISD. 3-story townhome with 3 bedrooms. First floor has new wood floors installed Jan 2019, fireplace. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances. Second floor has oversized master bedroom with spacious master bath and closet. The second bedroom also has private bath and closet. Third floor has a enclosed bedroom with closet and full bath. The third floor can also be used as a game room, with access to the large balcony. Garage has epoxy floors and baseboards. Surrounded by restaurants and shopping. Easy access to tollway, 121 and George Bush! For Sale and For Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Troutt Drive have any available units?
2709 Troutt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Troutt Drive have?
Some of 2709 Troutt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Troutt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Troutt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Troutt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Troutt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2709 Troutt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Troutt Drive offers parking.
Does 2709 Troutt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Troutt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Troutt Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Troutt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Troutt Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Troutt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Troutt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Troutt Drive has units with dishwashers.

