2709 Troutt Drive

Location, Location, Location. Desirable location in Carrollton with Lewisville ISD. 3-story townhome with 3 bedrooms. First floor has new wood floors installed Jan 2019, fireplace. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances. Second floor has oversized master bedroom with spacious master bath and closet. The second bedroom also has private bath and closet. Third floor has a enclosed bedroom with closet and full bath. The third floor can also be used as a game room, with access to the large balcony. Garage has epoxy floors and baseboards. Surrounded by restaurants and shopping. Easy access to tollway, 121 and George Bush! For Sale and For Lease.