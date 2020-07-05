2662 Via La Paloma

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool

Cute 2bed 1.5bath 2story Townhome located on corner lot in Carrollton, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD! Beautiful laminate wood flooring(2017), light and bright, vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, private courtyard and much more! Entry opens to a large living room with a classic brick fireplace and half bath. Nice dining area opens to the kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, and breakfast bar. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with plush carpet and a full bath. Backyard has gorgeous courtyard with open patio surrounded by fence(2014) . Enjoy community pool and club house with great location, quiet neighborhood and easy access to highways and schools. Walking distance to Elementary. Front lawn care provided. Must see!