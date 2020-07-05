All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2662 Via La Paloma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2662 Via La Paloma
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:17 AM

2662 Via La Paloma

2662 Via La Paloma · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2662 Via La Paloma, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
Cute 2bed 1.5bath 2story Townhome located on corner lot in Carrollton, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD! Beautiful laminate wood flooring(2017), light and bright, vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, private courtyard and much more! Entry opens to a large living room with a classic brick fireplace and half bath. Nice dining area opens to the kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, and breakfast bar. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with plush carpet and a full bath. Backyard has gorgeous courtyard with open patio surrounded by fence(2014) . Enjoy community pool and club house with great location, quiet neighborhood and easy access to highways and schools. Walking distance to Elementary. Front lawn care provided. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 Via La Paloma have any available units?
2662 Via La Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2662 Via La Paloma have?
Some of 2662 Via La Paloma's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Via La Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Via La Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Via La Paloma pet-friendly?
No, 2662 Via La Paloma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2662 Via La Paloma offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Via La Paloma offers parking.
Does 2662 Via La Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 Via La Paloma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Via La Paloma have a pool?
Yes, 2662 Via La Paloma has a pool.
Does 2662 Via La Paloma have accessible units?
No, 2662 Via La Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 Via La Paloma have units with dishwashers?
No, 2662 Via La Paloma does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District