2607 Hunting Brook Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Beautifully updated 3.2.2 home, Skylight. Brand new wood-like tile flooring throughout. Kitchen w granite countertop, brand new stainless steel appliances; faucet, refrigerator, stove range, built-in microwave, dishwasher. Fresh new paint throughout, new light fixtures. Brand new bathroom, en-suite. Band new windows w 2 inch mini-blinds.Super clean+bright light! Near George Bush. Trinity Mills,much sought after convenient location. Large fenced backyard w wrap-around open back porch, perfect for outdoor living. Home is ready for move-in! Owners mow yard for you!! Showing agent verify all info. Drive License copy, 4 payroll stubs email to listing agent. minimum 1 month security deposit required.Credit score 695+