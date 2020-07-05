All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:18 PM

2607 Hunting Brook Court

2607 Hunting Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Hunting Brook Court, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3.2.2 home, Skylight. Brand new wood-like tile flooring throughout. Kitchen w granite countertop, brand new stainless steel appliances; faucet, refrigerator, stove range, built-in microwave, dishwasher. Fresh new paint throughout, new light fixtures. Brand new bathroom, en-suite. Band new windows w 2 inch mini-blinds.Super clean+bright light! Near George Bush. Trinity Mills,much sought after convenient location. Large fenced backyard w wrap-around open back porch, perfect for outdoor living. Home is ready for move-in! Owners mow yard for you!! Showing agent verify all info. Drive License copy, 4 payroll stubs email to listing agent. minimum 1 month security deposit required.Credit score 695+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Hunting Brook Court have any available units?
2607 Hunting Brook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Hunting Brook Court have?
Some of 2607 Hunting Brook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Hunting Brook Court currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Hunting Brook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Hunting Brook Court pet-friendly?
No, 2607 Hunting Brook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2607 Hunting Brook Court offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Hunting Brook Court offers parking.
Does 2607 Hunting Brook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Hunting Brook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Hunting Brook Court have a pool?
No, 2607 Hunting Brook Court does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Hunting Brook Court have accessible units?
No, 2607 Hunting Brook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Hunting Brook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 Hunting Brook Court has units with dishwashers.

