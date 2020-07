Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story house! 2 bedrooms and master are upstairs; study or 4th bedroom is downstairs. Marble floors throughout dining,formal living and entry; hardwood floors in family room and gameroom upstairs; updated shower in master bath; 8' cedar fence with automatic gate opener. Enjoy the newly plastered pool and spa in the backyard during hot Texas weather. Great location! close to downtown, schools, shoppings and medical facilities...