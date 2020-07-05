2313 Statler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This quaint home is everything you've been looking for! The living room has a cozy brick fireplace, a wet bar and two-tone laminate flooring. The galley kitchen has lots of built in cabinets, granite counter tops, gas cook top, and an eat in breakfast area. The 2nd living area would make a great game room! Granite counter tops in all bathrooms. Master bath includes dual sinks and a walk in closet. The inviting French doors welcome you to the backyard with a patio, stone pathway and plenty of grass for play! Make an appointment today!Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.