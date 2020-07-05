All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

2265 Longwood Drive

2265 Longwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2265 Longwood Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Austin Waters Beauty! Master Down! Study plus second Master Up! 3 bdrm villa built by Darling Homes. Open design w soaring ceilings. Beautiful natural light. Chefs kitchen with custom Chandler Cabinetry, granite and SS appliances. Ext hardwoods, 2017 carpet, 2017 paint, 2018 dishwasher, 2019 hot water heater. Amazing upscale private outdoor entertainment area. Green built, energy efficient. Great access to DNT, 121, Legacy West, dog park, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Fabulous community pool and green spaces. This home is well maintained and updated. A must see! SHORT TERM LEASE is ACCEPTABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 Longwood Drive have any available units?
2265 Longwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2265 Longwood Drive have?
Some of 2265 Longwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 Longwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2265 Longwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 Longwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2265 Longwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2265 Longwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2265 Longwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2265 Longwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 Longwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 Longwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2265 Longwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2265 Longwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2265 Longwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 Longwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2265 Longwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

