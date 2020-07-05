2265 Longwood Drive

Amenities

Austin Waters Beauty! Master Down! Study plus second Master Up! 3 bdrm villa built by Darling Homes. Open design w soaring ceilings. Beautiful natural light. Chefs kitchen with custom Chandler Cabinetry, granite and SS appliances. Ext hardwoods, 2017 carpet, 2017 paint, 2018 dishwasher, 2019 hot water heater. Amazing upscale private outdoor entertainment area. Green built, energy efficient. Great access to DNT, 121, Legacy West, dog park, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Fabulous community pool and green spaces. This home is well maintained and updated. A must see! SHORT TERM LEASE is ACCEPTABLE!