2252 Jackson Circle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

2252 Jackson Circle

2252 Jackson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Jackson Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Study room can be used as 3rd bedroom downstairs. Contemporary style! Granite, undermount sink, Stainless steel oven, updated baths and showers, his and hers sinks, fixtures, fans, flooring, carpet and more. Also features double closets in master, 2 car garage and a huge grassy yard. Balcony off the bedroom and a large covered patio great for entertaining. Just mintues to highway access, near elementary school, library, post office, civic center, fire station, grocery, parks and senior center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

