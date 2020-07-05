2244 Hemingway Lane

Amenities

LOCATION! Under 400k in sought after Austin Waters! Classical architecture! Master plus study down! Gorgeous water views! Two spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs both with ensuite private baths plus huge closets! Wide open layout with soaring ceilings and abundant natural light! Hardwoods on staircase! Solid core 8 ft doors! Commercial grade energy efficient windows. Great access to Legacy West, DNT,121, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, dog park, restaurants. Community pool, park and greenbelts. Low maintenance lock and leave. See this amazing home today! HOME AVAILABLE THROUGH HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA PROGRAM ONLY!