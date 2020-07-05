All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:06 PM

2244 Hemingway Lane

2244 Hemingway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2244 Hemingway Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION! Under 400k in sought after Austin Waters! Classical architecture! Master plus study down! Gorgeous water views! Two spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs both with ensuite private baths plus huge closets! Wide open layout with soaring ceilings and abundant natural light! Hardwoods on staircase! Solid core 8 ft doors! Commercial grade energy efficient windows. Great access to Legacy West, DNT,121, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, dog park, restaurants. Community pool, park and greenbelts. Low maintenance lock and leave. See this amazing home today! HOME AVAILABLE THROUGH HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA PROGRAM ONLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 Hemingway Lane have any available units?
2244 Hemingway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 Hemingway Lane have?
Some of 2244 Hemingway Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 Hemingway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2244 Hemingway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 Hemingway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2244 Hemingway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2244 Hemingway Lane offer parking?
No, 2244 Hemingway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2244 Hemingway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 Hemingway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 Hemingway Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2244 Hemingway Lane has a pool.
Does 2244 Hemingway Lane have accessible units?
No, 2244 Hemingway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 Hemingway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 Hemingway Lane has units with dishwashers.

