2222 Arbor Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 or 4 bed rooms with lots of upgrades: granite counter with modern looking rectangular sinks , and new showers with frame-less glass door, new flooring in the formal dinning and living rooms, fresh paint in all rooms. The house has very good floor plan, two dining and two living areas, high ceilings, fireplace and wet bar. Master down stairs with two closets. Gorgeous hardwood floors, bright kitchen with granite counter tops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and a breakfast nook. Huge upstairs room overlooks downstairs living area, can be used as game or fourth bed room. Close to major highways and shops, walking distance to elementary and middle schools, Hebron High School.