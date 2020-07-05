All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:41 AM

2222 Arbor Creek Drive

2222 Arbor Creek Drive
Location

2222 Arbor Creek Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 or 4 bed rooms with lots of upgrades: granite counter with modern looking rectangular sinks , and new showers with frame-less glass door, new flooring in the formal dinning and living rooms, fresh paint in all rooms. The house has very good floor plan, two dining and two living areas, high ceilings, fireplace and wet bar. Master down stairs with two closets. Gorgeous hardwood floors, bright kitchen with granite counter tops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and a breakfast nook. Huge upstairs room overlooks downstairs living area, can be used as game or fourth bed room. Close to major highways and shops, walking distance to elementary and middle schools, Hebron High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Arbor Creek Drive have any available units?
2222 Arbor Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Arbor Creek Drive have?
Some of 2222 Arbor Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Arbor Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Arbor Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Arbor Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Arbor Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2222 Arbor Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Arbor Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2222 Arbor Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Arbor Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2222 Arbor Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Arbor Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2222 Arbor Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Arbor Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Arbor Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

