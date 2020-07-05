All apartments in Carrollton
2221 Jackson Circle

2221 Jackson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Jackson Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Carrollton! Updated home includes wood-like vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint throughout, and new ceiling fans. Living room boasts vaulted ceilings and brick wood burning fireplace. Kitchen is roomy with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Nice sized, fenced backyard - perfect for relaxing! Great central location near all major highways, parks, and shopping. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Jackson Circle have any available units?
2221 Jackson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Jackson Circle have?
Some of 2221 Jackson Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Jackson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Jackson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Jackson Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Jackson Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Jackson Circle offer parking?
No, 2221 Jackson Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2221 Jackson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 Jackson Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Jackson Circle have a pool?
No, 2221 Jackson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Jackson Circle have accessible units?
No, 2221 Jackson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Jackson Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Jackson Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

