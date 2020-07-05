2221 Jackson Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Carrollton! Updated home includes wood-like vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint throughout, and new ceiling fans. Living room boasts vaulted ceilings and brick wood burning fireplace. Kitchen is roomy with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Nice sized, fenced backyard - perfect for relaxing! Great central location near all major highways, parks, and shopping. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.