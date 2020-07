Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath that features large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This property is located in a perfect area in Carrollton close to I-35 and George Bush. Huge Master bed and bathroom downstairs with 2 sinks, 2 walk-in closets, bath tub, separate shower, and toilet. Ready for move come take a look today.Ready for move come take a look today.