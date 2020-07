Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Easy access to Dallas North Tollway, 190 & I-35. This cozy single family home has 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom and a large living area. Meticulously maintained. The home feature an open floor plan, living room with a fireplace to relax by, family-dining room combo,an eat-in kitchen. The master bathroom includes double sink vanity, over-sized tub and a separate walk-in shower. 2-car garage on the back. Must see!