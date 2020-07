Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home to this well-maintained and clean home in Carrollton. Great floorplan with two living areas, wet bar, two dining areas. Bedrooms are centered together. Rear-entry garage, privacy fence and large back yard with grass. Entertainment center in second living room to remain for your use. No Cats allowed, dogs under 40 pounds considered on a case by case basis. Walk to Valley Mill Park and easy access to highways and public transit. Don't miss this one!