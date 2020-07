Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great family home with 3 bd, 2 bath in a great neighborhood in the heart of Carrollton! Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast bar open to dining area and patio. Separate laundry room. Fenced backyard and oversized garage. Convenient location near George Bush Tollway and shopping centers! Tenants to verify schools and measurements.