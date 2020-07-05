2109 Via Del Plata

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent 2-Story Home with soaring vaulted ceilings, Large Family Room featuring floor-to-ceiling brick Fireplace. Open-Concept Kitchen with granite, stainless steel & glass tile backsplash.



Almost 2200 sqft with 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, and a 2 Car Garage. This home is move-in ready.

Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis.



Call (469) 518-0500 to schedule a showing. Our showings are done remotely, so please call our leasing department to schedule a time and obtain a code to the lockbox on the front door.



Applications are done online through our website at www.americanrealpm.com.