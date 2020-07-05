All apartments in Carrollton
2109 Via Del Plata
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:36 AM

2109 Via Del Plata

2109 via Del Plata · No Longer Available
Location

2109 via Del Plata, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent 2-Story Home with soaring vaulted ceilings, Large Family Room featuring floor-to-ceiling brick Fireplace. Open-Concept Kitchen with granite, stainless steel & glass tile backsplash.

Almost 2200 sqft with 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, and a 2 Car Garage. This home is move-in ready.
Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis.

Call (469) 518-0500 to schedule a showing. Our showings are done remotely, so please call our leasing department to schedule a time and obtain a code to the lockbox on the front door.

Applications are done online through our website at www.americanrealpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Via Del Plata have any available units?
2109 Via Del Plata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Via Del Plata have?
Some of 2109 Via Del Plata's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Via Del Plata currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Via Del Plata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Via Del Plata pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Via Del Plata is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Via Del Plata offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Via Del Plata offers parking.
Does 2109 Via Del Plata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Via Del Plata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Via Del Plata have a pool?
No, 2109 Via Del Plata does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Via Del Plata have accessible units?
No, 2109 Via Del Plata does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Via Del Plata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Via Del Plata has units with dishwashers.

