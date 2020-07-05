Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2108 Brook Mount Court
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:38 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2108 Brook Mount Court
2108 Brook Mount Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2108 Brook Mount Court, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Very nice and beautiful area and quite. Community pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2108 Brook Mount Court have any available units?
2108 Brook Mount Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2108 Brook Mount Court have?
Some of 2108 Brook Mount Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2108 Brook Mount Court currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Brook Mount Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Brook Mount Court pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Brook Mount Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 2108 Brook Mount Court offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Brook Mount Court offers parking.
Does 2108 Brook Mount Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Brook Mount Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Brook Mount Court have a pool?
Yes, 2108 Brook Mount Court has a pool.
Does 2108 Brook Mount Court have accessible units?
No, 2108 Brook Mount Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Brook Mount Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Brook Mount Court has units with dishwashers.
