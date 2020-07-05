2107 Via Corona

Amenities

CARROLLTON WELCOMES this fully UPDATED TOWN-HOME to the market! You will not believe your eyes!!! This exquisite bungalow offers 2 fully sized bedrooms with 2 private baths featured on separate ends of the dwelling offering the perfect amount of privacy and just enough intimacy throughout. The level of pride put into every inch of this property awaits its new owner. Talk about LUXURY?! The Maintenance is just perfect enough to vacation often as your HOA takes care of your front lawn FOR YOU! Let's check out your backyard retreat. Not a detail left unturned. Come home to this hidden jewel daily and feel like you've never left the Vacation AirBnb. This could be your new NORMAL!!!