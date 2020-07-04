2105 Cologne Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 3-2.5-2 in Carrollton! Interior features new flooring and paint through out. Large living area with high ceiling, new carpet through out, brick fire place. 2nd living space down stairs. Updated eat in kitchen with Granite counter tops and fridge included. Formal dining area. Half Bathroom down stairs. Full size utility room with Washer and Dryer included! Large master up with dual granite sinks, separate shower and tub, separate closets. Large spare bedrooms with updated spare bathroom with granite counter! Fenced backyard, 2 car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping!